T.N. has higher GER than national average: Minister

Tamil Nadu has a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) that is higher than the national average, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan said here on Thursday.

Speaking at an event at Vanavasi Government Polytechnic College, in which Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation and inaugurated completed works, the Minister said that the New Education Policy targets GER of 50% by 2035.

“But, last year itself we (Tamil Nadu) attained 49% and if we check the enrolment this year, we would have crossed 50%,” the Minister said.

The GER at the national level is 28.3% only and under the Higher Education Department alone, the Chief Minister has inaugurated 85 colleges. Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami along with Mr. Anbalagan and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevur S. Ramachandran attended the kumbabishekam at Arulmigu Sridevi Budevi Sametha Sendraya Perumal Temple.

The Chief Minister also conducted review meeting with officials on development activities at Edappadi.