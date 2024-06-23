The Revenue Administration and Disaster Management Department (RDMD) of Tamil Nadu has sanctioned a research project titled “Seismic Hazard Assessment and Microzonation of Salem and Coimbatore cities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative, undertaken by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM) at Anna University, Chennai, aims to address the seismic vulnerabilities of these urban areas, both categorised under seismic hazard Zone III.

A capacity-building program on “Seismic Microzonation and Vulnerability Rating for Plan Approval” has been planned for Zone III seismic areas, targeting 12 corporations: Chennai, Avadi, Tambaram, Kanchipuram, Vellore, Thiruvanamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nagercoil, and two smart cities, Trichy and Madurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past two and a half years, the CCCDM has conducted studies revealing that approximately 80% of the areas in Coimbatore are susceptible to Zone III seismic hazards.

Alarmingly, about 20% of these areas exhibit a seismic hazard factor comparable to Zone IV, indicating a heightened level of risk. Specifically, the southern and central zones of Coimbatore were identified as particularly vulnerable. Here, high-risk areas include regions around the Noyyal River, Ukkadam Lake, and Sanganoor Stream.

The study emphasises the necessity of retrofitting existing buildings and adopting earthquake-resistant construction techniques for new structures to enhance resilience. It underscores that building plan approval processes should incorporate seismic safety measures to mitigate casualties and property damage during earthquakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

To further these efforts, a capacity-building program on “Seismic Microzonation and Vulnerability Rating for Plan Approval” was organised by the CCCDM, funded by the RDMD. This one-day event, held on June 21, 2024, at the Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies in Coimbatore, was attended by 27 municipal corporation officials from 15 corporations across Tamil Nadu.

The program was inaugurated by M. Sivaguru Prabakaran, the Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), and was attended by Sweta Suman, Additional Collector (Development), District Rural Development Agency, Coimbatore.

A training manual was released during the inauguration. “While natural disasters themselves may not kill, the collapse of inadequately designed buildings does,” Mr. Prabhakaran stated. He also shared insights on advanced earthquake-resistant building technologies, including pendulum power, base isolation, and shock absorbers.

Kurian Joseph, Director of CCCDM, highlighted the importance of reducing vulnerability and enhancing resilience as essential steps towards natural disaster risk reduction. He recommended establishing a centralised database of soil bore profiles to support ongoing seismic micro-zonation efforts.

S. Rajarathnam, visiting Professor at CCCDM, reflected on the recent Turkey-Syria and Bihar-Nepal earthquakes, highlighting the lessons learned regarding building vulnerabilities and the necessity for retrofitting. CCCDM professors A.R. Santhakumar and K. Premalatha discussed methods to assess and mitigate building vulnerabilities, focusing on foundation design and approval stage assessments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.