T.N. govt. owes explanation on Tiruppur medical college circular banning photos of gods for Ayudha Puja, says Tamilisai Soundarrajan

October 19, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Government owes an explanation on the circular of Tiruppur Medical College Principal banning photographs of gods for the Ayudha Puja and Saraswathi Puja celebrations, said Tamilisai Soundarrajan, Governor of Telangana, and Lt. Governor of Puducherry, at the Coimbatore airport on Thursday.

The circular said that no photograph shall be placed, and if it was already placed, it should be removed immediately.

The State government and the official machinery should stop shunning a particular religion and it was wrong to keep hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Tamilisai said that at the Women’s Rights Conference in Chennai, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi mentioned that women started enjoying their rights during the days of former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and C.N. Annadurai, forgetting Kamarajar who was instrumental in bringing in education for women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.