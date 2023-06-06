ADVERTISEMENT

TN govt. employees association expresses solidarity with wrestlers

June 06, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association staging a protest in Krishnagiri. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staged a protest demonstration here expressing solidarity with the wrestlers demanding action against the sexual harassment complaints against the Wrestlers Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh here on Tuesday.

The members of the association condemned the forcible removal of the protesters from the protest site and the assault on them. According to the protesters, “the wrestlers, who had brought laurels to the country, were treated shabbily with contempt for their grievances to protect  the WFI chief, who is also a BJP MP.”

CONNECT WITH US