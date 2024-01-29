Coimbatore Corporation to take over 64 schools in added areas

January 29, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu government, as per ordinance No. 192, has approved the transfer of 64 schools in the city’s added areas to the Coimbatore Municipal City Corporation (CCMC) administration.

Currently, the 41 primary schools and 23 middle schools function under the purview of the Directorate of Elementary Education.

However, the ordinance outlines conditions in its annexure for the transition to be smooth. Firstly, if the teachers employed in these 64 schools under the Directorate of Elementary Education wish to join the Coimbatore Corporation, they are permitted to do so, subject to the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016.

The Act states that, “Under administrative transfer, which the Directorate orders suo motu in the exigencies of service and administrative considerations and in public interest, the redeployment of staff can be done based on the requirement/rationalisation and also based on promotions or on disciplinary reasons.”

For those teachers opting to remain under the Directorate of Elementary Education, engagement with their parent union is advised. However, non-teaching staff will be transferred to the Coimbatore Corporation on a priority basis.

Interestingly, the government has established a framework to accommodate teachers desiring transfers within three years under the Directorate of Elementary Education. This provision aims to provide flexibility for educators who may wish to relocate to different schools within the Directorate, maintaining continuity in their roles.