T.N. Governor R. N. Ravi arrives in the Nilgiris 

March 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi, arrived on a five-day visit to the Nilgiris on Tuesday. Mr. Ravi, who arrived by road from Coimbatore, will be staying at the Raj Bhavan near the Government Botanical Garden and is expected to attend a few events organised in educational institutions in the district. Police sources said that Mr. Ravi was expected to visit Wayanad in Kerala. More than 500 additional police personnel were posted in Kotagiri and Udhagamandalam as security was beefed up in the town, particularly along the Garden Road, since early Tuesday morning. District Collector S.P.Amrith welcomed the Governor.

