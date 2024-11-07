 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Government will hold biannual reverse buyer-seller meets to boost exports, says Minister Anbarasan in Coimbatore

Published - November 07, 2024 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government will conduct reverse buyer-seller meets in major cities every six months, said T.M. Anbarasan, the State’s Minister for MSMEs. 

Inaugurating a two-day reverse buyer-seller meet organised by FaMe TN in Coimbatore on Thursday, the Minister announced that a large-scale meet will be held in Chennai next year, with additional meets planned in cities like Tiruchi, Madurai, and Tirunelveli to support MSMEs in accessing international markets. The first such meeting, held in Chennai, saw 164 MSMEs signing agreements for orders worth ₹42.68 crore, including ₹16.45 crore secured by 73 first-time exporters.

The government has allocated ₹5.97 crore to support these meets and additionally aids MSMEs in attending international expos, with ₹5 crore disbursed to 250 MSMEs over the last three years. Exports in sectors such as electric vehicles, EV batteries, petrochemicals, and aerospace are on the rise in Tamil Nadu, which is establishing export centres in cities including Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

The Coimbatore meet on November 7 and 8 saw the participation of 28 buyers from 14 countries, including Japan and Germany, alongside over 250 MSMEs from across the State. Nationally, MSMEs contribute 42% of exports and 30% of domestic manufacturing, with Tamil Nadu’s 28.42 lakh registered MSMEs employing two crore people. Over 5,000 MSMEs signed agreements with the government to invest ₹63,773 crore during the Global Investors Meet, he added.

Published - November 07, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / exports / manufacturing and engineering / machine manufacturing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.