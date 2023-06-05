HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Government urged to take steps to prevent pollution in River Bhavani

June 05, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
People staging a demonstration urging the State government to prevent pollution in River Bhavani at Bhavanisagar in Erode on Monday.

People staging a demonstration urging the State government to prevent pollution in River Bhavani at Bhavanisagar in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to prevent pollution in River Bhavani, over 2,000 people, including functionaries of various political parties, members of farmers’ associations, social welfare organisations and other stakeholders, staged a demonstration at Bhavanisagar in Erode on Monday. 

The protest was led by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram.

Mr. Sundaram said the river was the lifeline of Erode as it helped people in irrigating lakh of acres and also addressed their drinking water needs. A few industries that polluted the river earlier were closed down after a massive protest by the people. However, the river has turned black and emitted foul odour, which proved that the water was highly polluted, he said.

The demands of the protesters included joint inspection of industries, located on the river banks in Coimbatore and Erode districts, by the Public Works Department and Revenue Department, testing of water samples collected from the river to know the extent of pollution, constitution of a committee comprising officials and public welfare associations to monitor industries and its effluent treatment plants and screening of people living along the river for cancer and providing treatment free of cost, if necessary. 

Later, the protesters submitted a petition to K. Arulalagan, Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Bhavanisagar Dam Division, demanding action against polluting industries. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.