T.N. Government urged to fill the posts of registrar and controller of examinations at Periyar University in Salem

The Periyar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to fill the posts of registrar and controller of examinations(CoE) at the varsity soon.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the association president V. Vaithianathan said that the posts of registrar and CoE have remained vacant for the past seven years. Professors at the university hold these posts at full additional charge (FAC). These two posts are important in making decisions in the university administration and determining the future of students. As per the rule, the FAC should be used only during emergency situation and every three months, it should be given on a rotational basis to others. The professors holding these posts get remuneration for these posts along with their salaries. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should soon fill these posts, considering the future of the university and students. Till then, an IAS officer shall be appointed to the registrar post, Mr. Vaithianathan said.

Regarding the cases of fund misappropriation and other violations at the university that are being investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance of Anti-Corruption, Mr. Vaithianathan said that a time frame should be fixed for the completion of inquiry. The lawyers appointed by the previous government to handle these cases at Madras High Court should be changed. Resolutions passed in the Syndicate meeting should be published on the university website to ensure transparency, Mr. Vaithianathan added.

