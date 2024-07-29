GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Government urged to fill the posts of registrar and controller of examinations at Periyar University in Salem

The Periyar University Teachers’ Association submits memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Published - July 29, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The Periyar University in Salem

The Periyar University in Salem | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Periyar University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to fill the posts of registrar and controller of examinations(CoE) at the varsity soon.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the association president V. Vaithianathan said that the posts of registrar and CoE have remained vacant for the past seven years. Professors at the university hold these posts at full additional charge (FAC). These two posts are important in making decisions in the university administration and determining the future of students. As per the rule, the FAC should be used only during emergency situation and every three months, it should be given on a rotational basis to others. The professors holding these posts get remuneration for these posts along with their salaries. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should soon fill these posts, considering the future of the university and students. Till then, an IAS officer shall be appointed to the registrar post, Mr. Vaithianathan said.

Regarding the cases of fund misappropriation and other violations at the university that are being investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance of Anti-Corruption, Mr. Vaithianathan said that a time frame should be fixed for the completion of inquiry. The lawyers appointed by the previous government to handle these cases at Madras High Court should be changed. Resolutions passed in the Syndicate meeting should be published on the university website to ensure transparency, Mr. Vaithianathan added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.