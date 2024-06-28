T.N. government to open Guidance Tamil Nadu branch in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu government announced on Friday that it will open a branch of Guidance Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore.

“T.N. Guidance will have an office in Coimbatore soon, and this will be second office for it in Tamil Nadu,” said an official.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association M. Karthikeyan said it is a welcome move as Coimbatore can get large-scale investments. Guidance T.N. also facilitates some of the relatively smaller investments now. Further, clearances for starting an industry will be faster now. “There are possibilities for Coimbatore to get more investments,” he said.

However, the head of another industrial association, said T.N. Guidance is a co-ordinating authority and not one that issues approvals. Initially, Guidance T.N. was very helpful as it was possible to get approvals on a fast track. But, of late, there are delays in getting approvals. The entire purpose of single window system is to have a smooth system to get approvals. It is not so now, the industrialist said.

“So far, Coimbatore has not got any major industrial investment because of government initiative. If the government supports Coimbatore with facilities such as a larger airport, investments will come in here. Right now, most of the investments go to greater Chennai area,” he said.

The official contended that even now Guidance T.N. is helping several large industries in Coimbatore get the required approvals. Connecting various departments under the single window portal happened only now. If the applicant follows all procedures and submits all the documents, the approval process is easier, he said.