T.N. government should clarify its stand on liquor ban policy, says Anbumani Ramadoss

January 29, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The State government should clarify its stand on the liquor ban policy, said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss here on Sunday.

Dr. Anbumani claimed that many people were dying in Tamil Nadu due to consumption of liquor. In Maharashtra, if a Gram Sabha resolution to close a liquor outlet was passed, it would be closed immediately. Due to PMK, the earlier AIADMK government closed some liquor shops. He questioned whether the DMK government was running ‘Dravida model’ with the liquor revenue.

On the Erode East by-elections, he said the PMK does not trust in by-elections. “We contested a by-election at Pennagaram in 2010, and after that, we did not contest any. Our policy decision is that a by-election is not needed unless it will determine the majority of the government. Nothing will change in Erode after this by-election. An amendment should be made to the Representation of the People Act, and power should be given to the party that won the election already to nominate a person instead of conducting a by-election. By-elections should only be conducted if an independent candidate resigned or died,” he said.

In response to a question about the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots of 2002, he said the BBC expressed its views, while the BJP claimed the documentary contained incorrect information. “A documentary, film, or series should be taken as per the law of India,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani also urged the State government to bring industries to Dharmapuri district to generate employment. Three lakh youth from Dharmapuri moved to other districts or States for jobs. The State government should bring industries to Dharmapuri and provide employment for local people. It should also speed up Hosur-Dharmapuri industrial corridor work.

Water crisis is one of the many issues for Dharmapuri district. Last year, around 500 TMC of water released from the Mettur dam entered the sea. “We ask for only three TMC of surplus water to solve water issues in Dharmapuri. Like the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, we need a surplus water scheme for Dharmapuri. We urge Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to sanction funds for this surplus scheme,” he said.

Every year, 70 to 80 people are killed in traffic accidents in Thoppur. The State and Union governments should take steps to reduce accidents, he said.