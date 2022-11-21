T.N. government provides 100% funds for Tribal Welfare Schemes, says Minister Nehru

November 21, 2022 04:42 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - Salem

T.N. Municipal Administration Minister, K. N. Nehru, said on Monday that the Tamil Nadu government provided 100% funds for tribal welfare schemes.

The Minister participated in a function conducted on behalf of the Tribal Welfare Department at Karumandurai and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹2.23 crore for 2,232 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the function, Minister Nehru said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was giving a lot of attention to the development of tribal people and was providing many welfare schemes. The CM is also giving instructions to create job opportunities and develop industries in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said.

Mr. Nehru mentioned that CM Stalin had visited a Narikuravar family recently and conducted marriages for persons with disabilities in Chennai on Sunday. He also highlighted the government’s other schemes such as the breakfast scheme for children and said a separate budget had been provided for the Agriculture Department, and ₹40,000 crore in funds were sanctioned for it. Steps have been taken to improve ground water levels and construct check dams,” Mr. Nehru added.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MP Pon. Gautam Sigamani, MLAs R. Rajendran, Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran, Project Director for DRDA (District Rural Development Agency), C. Balachandar, and other officials participated in the function.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the Smart City work projects at the Old Bus Stand locality, including construction work for a two-tier bus stand at a cost of ₹96.53 crore, the Nehru auditorium at a cost of ₹33.60 crore, and the renovation of Bose Maiden at a cost of ₹10.58 crore.