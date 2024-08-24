T.N. government organising Muthamizh Murugan conference for votes, claims Tamilisai Soundararajan

The global Muthamizh Murugan Conference organised by the Tamil Nadu government at Palani is an indication that even those who speak against Santhana Dharma cannot do politics in Tamil Nadu anymore without speaking about spirituality, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP leader and former Telangana Governor.

The conference was also a strategy by the DMK government to garner votes, and showed that it would do anything for votes. If there had been a conference related to the faith of the minorities in the State, the Chief Minister would have inaugurated it or would have sent the “undesignated deputy Chief Minister” Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, both of them did not attend the inaugural of the conference, she told reporters in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Those who opposed the policies of the BJP and Sanathana Dharma were coming to it now because of the compulsions of the times. The State government was organising the conference as it knew that 2026 would become a question mark if it did not take up spirituality, she claimed.

On reports that the BJP and the DMK have a cordial relationship, she said both the parties followed different policies. Though the State government had criticised the Centre on several issues, the commemorative coin release event was an example of how the Central government was practising decent and healthy politics, she added.

Further, the BJP proved in the recent elections that it had a significant vote share in the State, she said.

