Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu government only renames Central schemes: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu (second left) inspecting the commercial complex near old bus stand in Salem on October 12, 2022. Collector S. Karmegam (third left) is also seen

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu (second left) inspecting the commercial complex near old bus stand in Salem on October 12, 2022. Collector S. Karmegam (third left) is also seen | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu who was at Salem on Wednesday said the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu was only renaming Central government schemes and implementing them in the State.

Addressing media persons here, he said the review meetings with officials and field inspections revealed that most of the Central government schemes were being implemented as State government schemes in the districts.

“Unfortunately, except at two locations, there is no photograph of the Prime Minister and only the photographs of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and the incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are placed,” he said.

Also Read
Teach Hindi, English along with mother tongue to next generation, says Union Minister

The Union Minister added that maximum funds were given to the States but the delay in submission of reports by some departments delayed further release of funds by the Central government.

Stating that the details of schemes presented in review meetings in Salem district were good, he remarked, “But practically, when I visited the places, I was not satisfied.”

Mr. Tudu further mentioned that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 53% households received free water connections in the State. “We have received complaints that officers are taking bribe for giving connections and such incidents are unfortunate,” he said. The Union Minister urged the State government to look into it and ensure connections are given for free of cost.

The Union Minister of State said the Ministry of Jal Shakti had released ₹6,281.24 crore for various schemes in the State from 2019 to 2022. The Union Minister, accompanied by Collector S. Karmegam, later inspected the construction of two-tier bus stand works and the commercial complex at old bus stand premises.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Salem
state politics
national politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 3:16:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tn-government-only-renames-central-schemes-union-minister-bishweswar-tudu-salem/article66000431.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY