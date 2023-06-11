T.N. Government launches portal for interstate migrant workers

June 11, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - COIMBATORE

The State Government has launched a portal for uploading the details of interstate migrant workers.

Those who have employed interstate migrant workers in shops, commercial establishments, hotels, restaurants, agriculture, schools, colleges, local bodies and motor establishments can create a login ID at http://labour.tn.gov.in/ism by using their registration certificate, license number issued by the Labour Department and fill details such as name, mobile number, date of birth, Aadhaar number, bank account details, address and educational qualification.

Migrant workers in the construction sector can register in the Tamil Nadu Welfare Board by furnishing employment certificate, age proof (driving licence, school/college certificate, birth certificate/ voter identity card, medical certificate issued by a government hospital civil surgeon), ration card/ smart card, bank passbook, Aadhaar card and documents for legal heir/ nominee as a legal heir to claim ₹ 5,00,000 at the death of a construction worker. Tamil Nadu Constructions Welfare Board and the Tamil Nadu Public Health Department provides health care to interstate migrant workers employed in construction sector at 50 mobile health clinics. For further details contact: 8004252650, 0422 24316900

Changes in train services

In view of track works between Kovilpatti - Vanchi Maniyachchi railway stations, two train services will be cancelled on June 12 and four train services will be cancelled on June 13. A release from the Salem Division said Train No. 16845 Erode - Tirunelveli will be partially cancelled between Dindigul - Tirunelveli and Train No. 16236 Mysore - Tuticorin Express will be partially cancelled between Virudhunagar - Tuticorin on June 12. Train No. 16846 Tirunelveli - Erode will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli - Dindigul and Train No. 16235 Tuticorin - Mysore Express will be partially cancelled between Tuticorin - Virudhunagar on June 13.

