T.N. Government issues order to produce dhotis and saris for free distribution during Pongal 2025

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for production of 1.77 crore dhotis and as many saris, for distribution through ration shops for Pongal festival in 2025.

The Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textile and Khadi Department issued the order dated August 27, 2024, for production of dhotis and saris and has allocated ₹100 crores for procurement of yarn and to pay wages to weavers for this project. The government has decided to produce 1,77,64,476 saris and 1,77,22,995 dhotis through the co-operative societies in the State. These will be distributed to ration card holders for Pongal, and also to the beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme, the order said.

The order said tenders were floated to purchase polyester texturised yarn for the production of free saris. Members of the federation of powerlooms associations appealed to the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, that only cotton yarn should be supplied. A meeting was held on August 20 and it was decided to use polyester yarn for 2025-26 and not for 2024-25. Based on the decision, the order confirms use of cotton yarn for production of saris.

Order welcomed

Welcoming the order, the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations said in a press release that 63,000 powerlooms would benefit from the scheme. Almost one crore dhotis and 1.24 crore saris were produced in powerlooms last year that was increased to 1.77 crore dhotis and 1.77 saris this year. “It is an increase of 77 lakh dhotis and 53 lakh saris this year,” the release added.