T.N. government aims to distribute all millet varieties in all districts through PDS outlets: Food Secretary

May 02, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The distribution of all millet varieties at all PDS outlets in all districts in Tamil Nadu is the mission of the government, said J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Co-operation and Consumer Protection.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was speaking to presspersons in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. He had arrived in the town to inspect godowns of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in the Nilgiris, ahead of a programme on Wednesday to launch the distribution of ragi to PDS family card holders. The ragi distribution is being launched in the Nilgiris by Ministers K.R. Periakaruppan (Co-operation), K. Ramachandran (Tourism) and R. Sakkarapani (Food and Civil Supplies), along with Mr. Radhakrishnan and Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith.

Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters that the ragi distribution is being launched in two districts, Dharmapuri and the Nilgiris alone, as the production of the millet was not in surplus. As announced by the Chief Minister however, millet varieties would be increased, and distributed at the PDS outlets in all districts, in a phased manner, he said.

In the Nilgiris, the monthly requirement for ragi is 400 metric tonnes, and the available stock on hand was 482 metric tonnes, he added.