TN generates jobs for youth from other states also: Chief Minister

March 11, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Tamil Nadu is a State that provides jobs not only to its youth but also to people from other states, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a function organised by the weavers to thank and felicitate him for increasing free power. Of the nearly 25 lakh powerlooms in the country, 5.6 lakh looms are in Tamil Nadu and these employ 10 lakh workers. The State government has a duty to protect all of them. The DMK government has brought new industries and is promoting MSMEs. These are generating more jobs, he said.

Not only the youth of the State, but workers are coming to Tamil Nadu from other States too for work. “It is a State that is seeing industrial development, is peaceful, and provides livelihood for all and this is irking some. People are able to live united in the State. But, some are trying to disrupt it by spreading lies through rumours and are trying to defame this government. The spread of lies and rumours is put down immediately,” he said.

“The government is coming out with schemes every day for farmers, weavers, the needy, youth, students, and industry. Some are conspiring to divert the attention of the people from these through the lies. I will not be scared but will continue to serve the people,” he said.

The State government will take measures to control yarn prices. The weaving industry has placed several demands such as government departments purchasing their textile needs from weavers. All the demands will be studied and implemented, Mr. Stalin assured.

Apart from what the industries have asked, the government will also set up a textile park in the western region. Space will be earmarked for weaving sheds and common facilities will be created for these units in the park.

Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, V. Senthil balaji,

and R. Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles participated.

The Chief Minister distributed orders to six weavers for electronic control panels. The State government allocated ₹6 crore in the budget last year for installing the electronic panels in 5,000 looms. He later inspected road-laying works at Peelamedu PSG Hudco colony.