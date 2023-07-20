T.N. Forest Department stops construction of elephant-proof trench near Sigur elephant corridor

July 20, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Forest Department has stopped work initiated by the Revenue Department on an elephant-proof trench in Mavanallah village, bordering the notified Sigur elephant corridor, in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

According to officials, the Revenue Department began construction of the trench as part of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MREGA) scheme.

Conservationists said that the construction was ill-thought out, considering that the area was frequently used by elephants and is part of their habitat. N. Mohanraj, a Nilgiris-based conservationist, said that even fences that hinder elephant movement in the Sigur plateau along the elephant corridor are banned. He said that such trenches could further restrict the movement of wildlife, and lead to more negative human-elephant interactions in the region.

Another conservationist from the Nilgiris said that government departments should consult with the Forest Department before initiating any major projects along elephant corridors. “As the Sigur elephant corridor is a vital link for elephants to move between habitats in Mudumalai, Bandipur, Nagarhole, Wayanad and Gudalur, government departments should first check with the Forest Department if any projects would hinder wildlife movement here,” said the conservationist.

Activists said that the Revenue Department could use MNREGA workers to remove invasive and exotic weeds surrounding villages in the tiger reserve, instead of undertaking any infrastructure work.

When contacted, Field Director of MTR, D. Venkatesh, said that the deputy director of the MTR (buffer zone), P. Arunkumar, visited the area where the work was being undertaken. “After speaking to the Collector, work on the elephant-proof trench has been stopped. Work only a small section of the trench had been initiated. As the construction was stopped in the initial stages itself, it is no more than a small channel,” added Mr. Venkatesh, who said that the deputy director has asked the Revenue Department to close the channel to prevent wildlife from falling in, and to ensure unhindered movement of animals through the landscape.