T.N. Forest Department reunites elephant calf with herd in Nilgiris after three days

After an unsuccessful attempt, forest department staff released the calf towards a lactating mother upon spotting the cow elephant on road

After a three-day-long search, the forest department officials in the Nilgiris said they managed to track down the mother of a two-month-old elephant calf that got separated from its herd last week. The calf has been seen and photographed with the elephant that is believed to be its mother and another male elephant after it was reunited with the herd on Wednesday evening.

P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (Buffer Zone), said the animal had been fed by forest department staff and a mahout, Bomman, who is renowned for working with young elephants and calves at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp for around three days. Glucose and coconut water was given to the elephant calf over the three days while forest department staff searched using drone cameras for the mother of the animal.

The elephant calf that was washed away in flooded Sigurhalla River at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris on August 29, 2022 was reunited with its herd on August 31, 2022. The Tamil Nadu forest department released the pictures of the calf with its herd on September 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

