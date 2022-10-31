 T.N. Forest Department formulates strategy to remove invasive tree species from MTR buffer zone  

Senna spectabilis, an ornamental species with bright yellow flowers, crowds out native species and limits food availability for wildlife, experts have said; the Forest Dept is attempting to remove these trees

Rohan Premkumar UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 31, 2022 16:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senna spectabilis, an invasive species of tree, in the MTR buffer zone. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest Department is coming up with a comprehensive strategy to deal with the spread of the invasive, exotic tree, Senna spectabilis, which continues to spread rapidly in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Introduced as an ornamental species and for use as firewood from South and Central America, the species has become highly invasive in the Sigur plateau in both the core and buffer zones of the MTR. Over the last few years, its bright yellow flowers have become more visible across the tiger reserve, with conservationists stating that the invasive weed has a negative effect on local biodiversity, crowding out native species and limiting food availability for wildlife.

Also Read
Action plan to remove invasive species from Nilgiris; Collector appeals to residents to help

According to P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), the Forest Department estimates that the species has spread over 800-1,200 hectares of the buffer zone. Local residents said that they have noticed that the species seemed to be spreading faster over the last five years, during which time the trees seem to have become more common. The Forest Department is still demarcating areas where the species is spreading, but stated that they were looking at ensuring that the removal of the trees begins soon before the problem becomes more difficult to manage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, they are awaiting the decision of the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) to use wood from the Senna spectabilis trees from MTR for paper-making. Officials added that the funds raised from the removal of the species will be used in eco-restoration to help bring back native species.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Arunkumar, said that the Department was also formulating a 10-year-plan to systematically remove Lantana camara, the other major weed that poses a threat to biodiversity in both the core and buffer zones of the tiger reserve.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Nilgiris
wildlife
environmental issues

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app