ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Forest Academy, SACON conduct training on avian forensics in Coimbatore

January 13, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a collaborative effort by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) and the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, a five-day training course on “Bird Identification and Forensics” was conducted from January 8 to 12 in Coimbatore city..

The programme, which witnessed the participation of 20 officials including assistant conservator of forest, forest range officers, foresters, and forest guards chosen from different parts of Tamil Nadu, delved into crucial aspects of bird conservation, such as crime scene investigation and collection of forensic evidences.

Technical sessions covered topics including bird identification techniques, bird census methodologies, and the role of forensics and molecular techniques in wildlife crime investigation.

Led by SACON scientists Ashutosh Singh and Aditi Mukherjee, the programme included a mock crime scene investigation, wherein artificial evidence were planted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants witnessed the processes involved in a forensic lab too. “This training emphasised on various sample collection protocols that the trainees were not aware of, example storing the body parts in ethanol besides formalin for DNA (Molecular) studies,” Dr. Singh said.

The participants also interacted with the faculty about avian conservation issues and the role of citizen science and were also taken on field visits to Singanallur, Ukkadam and Valankulam Tanks, which are biodiversity hotspots for avian species.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US