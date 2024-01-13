GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Forest Academy, SACON conduct training on avian forensics in Coimbatore

January 13, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a collaborative effort by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) and the Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, a five-day training course on “Bird Identification and Forensics” was conducted from January 8 to 12 in Coimbatore city..

The programme, which witnessed the participation of 20 officials including assistant conservator of forest, forest range officers, foresters, and forest guards chosen from different parts of Tamil Nadu, delved into crucial aspects of bird conservation, such as crime scene investigation and collection of forensic evidences.

Technical sessions covered topics including bird identification techniques, bird census methodologies, and the role of forensics and molecular techniques in wildlife crime investigation.

Led by SACON scientists Ashutosh Singh and Aditi Mukherjee, the programme included a mock crime scene investigation, wherein artificial evidence were planted.

The participants witnessed the processes involved in a forensic lab too. “This training emphasised on various sample collection protocols that the trainees were not aware of, example storing the body parts in ethanol besides formalin for DNA (Molecular) studies,” Dr. Singh said.

The participants also interacted with the faculty about avian conservation issues and the role of citizen science and were also taken on field visits to Singanallur, Ukkadam and Valankulam Tanks, which are biodiversity hotspots for avian species.

