T.N. floriculturists fear price slump after Karnataka HC’s order to evict shops in Wilson Garden in Bengaluru

Flower growers of Hosur and The Nilgiris fear price slump and produce dump after the Karnataka High Court’s orders to clear out the flower market in Wilson Garden in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court, on Wednesday, gave a week to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagare Palike (BBMP) to clear out all residential premises that were being used for commercial activities. The order is expected to hurt floriculture industry, which over the years had turned the area into a day-time flower market.

The court order, on the petition filed by the Wilson Garden Residents Welfare Association, is estimated to shut down over 320 shops that have been running out of car sheds, old buildings, sheds, and any concrete structure in Wilson Garden over the years.

Wilson Garden had turned into a transit hub for flowers from Tamil Nadu and the only market in the city catering to florists, event managers, decorators, and domestic buyers and also exporters.

D. Bala Shiva Prasath, Director National Horticulture Board, and President, Hosur Small Farmers Association, told The Hindu that the order would affect flower-growing areas of Tamil Nadu in general, and the movement of flowers from Hosur and the Niligiris in particular. Over 70 trucks from Salem, Krishnagiri and Thiruvanamalai areas ply to Bengaluru with flowers.

Flowers from Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud and other flower growing areas land in Wilson Garden market before they are despatched to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, and also for the export destinations through the international airport in Bengaluru.

“If the market closes, flower movement will completely freeze. No despatches can happen. Flowers that were sold for ₹200 will now fall to ₹150,” he says.

Hosur was fully dependent on Wilson Garden market up to 2010. But, it slowly diversified yet remains dependent on the market for up to 40% of its produce, says Mr. Prasath. However, over 95% of flowers from the Nilgiris, Yercaud, and Kodaikanal depend on this market.

According to S. Meganathan, head of Nilgiris chapter of Growers Council of India, “Nilgiris trades flowers worth ₹1 crore daily in the flower market. From Thursday, the traders have stopped taking boxes because they have been ordered to vacate. A bunch of cut flowers was going at ₹800 and now this order will hurt our prices. This is why we need to have our own auction market, and once Hosur auction market is open, we do not have to depend on Bengaluru,” he says.

This is the wedding season, when there are good prices for flowers. But with the court order, the only flower hub in Bengaluru will be shuttered.

In a statement, a consortium of horticulture associations, including Flower Council of India, South India Floriculture Association, Hosur Floriculture Association, Anekal Farmers Association, Wilson Garden Traders Association among others have asked the BBMP to identify an alternative site before vacating the flower market.

“We are planning to move the Supreme Court against the order,” says Mr. Prasath.