T.N. Federation of Power looms Associations welcomes increase in free power supply

March 04, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Power looms Associations has welcomed the State government’s decision to increase the free electricity supply to power loom units from the present 750 units to 1,000 units bimonthly and the uniform tariff of 70 paise a unit from 1,001 units.

A Government Order No. 41 dated March 3, 2023, issued by the Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department said that based on the election manifesto and on representation from power loom industries, the free supply of electricity from 751 units to 1,000 bimonthly and uniform increase in energy charges by 70 paise for all slabs had been implemented. The order also said the additional expenditure would be borne by the government.

Welcoming the decision, the members distributed sweets to the public at Veerappanchatiram bus stop here. They said their long standing demand was finally met and thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for fulfilling the promise. The members said the sector was facing many challenges continuously and the order would reduce their loss.