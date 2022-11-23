T.N. power loom federation demands continuation of power subsidy

November 23, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - ERODE

The State government should ensure people that subsidy will continue for electricity consumers even after linking the Aadhaar number with service connection numbers, said the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Federation coordinator T.S.A. Subramanian said a Government Order mandating consumers who benefit from various subsidy schemes to link their Aadhaar numbers with service connection numbers was issued last month. The consumers were receiving text messages asking them to complete the process. But, the public and power loom unit owners feared that the process would pave the way for the stoppage of free power for those having multiple connections. “Farmers who continue to receive free power are not affected,” the letter said and added that the power loom sector was the next biggest sector to agriculture in the country.

“Most of the units function out of rented buildings and except for the free units, no subsidy is provided by the government to the sector. The situation is that the free noon-meal scheme, free uniforms for schoolchildren and free dhotis and saris schemes cannot be stopped. Likewise, free power to households, agriculture and to power loom units cannot be stopped,” the letter said.