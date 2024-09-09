T.N. farmers stage road roko demanding water in LBP distributary canal

A group of farmers staged a sit-in protest at Sevagoundanur on the Bhavani-Kavundapadi main road in Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Monday (September 9, 2024), complaining that water from the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal has not reached the distributary canal in their area, making it difficult for them to irrigate their lands.

Though water was released from the Bhavanisagar dam into the LBP main canal for irrigation on August 15, 2024, it has not reached the distributary canal in their area, which covers 1,500 acres of land, they said.

They added while farmers in other ayacut areas have cultivated paddy, they are yet to begin cultivation as they have not received their share of water yet.

The farmers staged a road roko demanding water supply at the earliest.

Later, police personnel held discussions with the farmers and urged them to withdraw their protest.

Farmers in other parts of the district also claimed they have not received water for irrigation yet. While farmers in Unjalur said 1,200 acres in the area have not received water so far, those in Elumathur claimed water is yet to reach their area to irrigate 300 acres.

They said they would be forced to protest if they did not receive water in the next two to three days.

