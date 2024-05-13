T.N. draft elephant corridor plan | Two new corridors identified in Erode district

The Tamil Nadu government appointed-Elephant Corridor Committee has identified a 53.8 km stretch in the Anthiyur - Chennampatti forests in Erode division, and a 3 km stretch in the Sujilkuttai – Bannari forests, falling under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) as corridors that are used frequently by wild elephants.

A draft elephant corridor consolidation plan for Tamil Nadu was released in English on April 29, and the public were asked to give their comments or opinions by May 7. Also, the Forest Department has announced that public hearings will be conducted at each elephant range district to receive suggestions.

As per the draft plan, 50 to 60 elephants migrate seasonally in STR – Anthiyur and Chennampatti – Pennagaram Range in Dharmapuri that covers the forest ranges of T.N. Palayam, Anthiyur, Chennampatti, in Erode districts and Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district. The corridor is positioned between STR, the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka. The landscape connects to the Nilgiris, the Kollegal forests, and the Wayanad and Cauvery forestscapes in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, making it one of the most diverse habitats for various life forms.

Water resources available in the corridor are Doddakombai, Palar Pallam, Pulimaduvu Pallam, Thonimaduvu Pallam, Palar stream and the Cauvery Basin river. Farmlands and settlements including Doddakombai, Kinathadi, Kakkayanur, Thamaraikarai, Solaganai, Nadukaval Thittu in Kathirimalai are also located on this landscape.

A major threat to elephant movement is the Anthiyur – Kollegal road.

About 150 to 200 elephants move throughout the year in the Sujilkuttai – Peerkadavu – Bannari corridor connecting Bhavanisagar, Talamalai, Sathyamangalam ranges in STR with the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Coimbatore Forest Division. Moyar is a water source for the elephants while many villages are also located along the corridor.

The Semmalai Hills have a very steep topography and the agricultural fields close to the hills, as well as the shooting range of Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF) are seen as bottlenecks in the corridor. Also, the Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 runs through this landscape that is actively used by elephants.

As part of an immediate management plan, the draft plan proposes to relocate the shooting range, maintain the elephant proof trenches, fill up the water troughs in the corridor, monitor the four paper industries located near the corridor to prevent the discharge of effluents into water bodies and also acquire patta land to widen the width of the corridor so that elephant can travel through easily.

