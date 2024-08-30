ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. does not allocate adequate funds for development works, claims H. Raja

Published - August 30, 2024 10:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader H. Raja | Photo Credit: File photo VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Central government has allocated 30 % of its budget funds for capital expenditure. What is the funds allocated by the Tamil Nadu government towards development works, asked H. Raja, who heads the committee to steer the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu till K. Annamalai, the State president of the party, returns from the UK.

Mr. Raja told reporters in Coimbatore on Friday that of the ₹48.2 lakh crore Union Budget, almost ₹15 lakh crores is for capital expenditure. The Tamil Nadu government should state clearly the amount it allocates towards capital expenditure. Though the State government repeatedly says that the Centre does not give the State its rightful allocation of funds, the Union Finance Minister has given details on the amounts allocated to Tamil Nadu, he said.

The party will launch an enrolment drive in Tamil Nadu on September 2 and aims to enrol one crore people. It will also ensure that all its cadre and those whose names are missing in the voters’ list are able to add their names in the voters’ list, he said.

