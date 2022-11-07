T.N. DGP lauds police personnel for dip in crime cases in Salem city and Salem range

Sylendra Babu honours 11 special team police officers with appreciation certificates for nabbing the accused in various cases

The Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu said crime cases have reduced in Salem City and in the Salem range, which consists of Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri districts, on Monday.

Participating in a review meeting with the police officials at the Salem City Police Commissioner’s office, Mr. Babu discussed issues such as steps to curb anti-social elements, eradication of gutkha and narcotic substances, monitoring of religious fundamentalists, measures to reduce road accidents, creating awareness on road safety, preventing crime against women and children, monitoring social media crimes, cyber crimes, and weekly off for police personnel.

Mr. Babu told the reporters while 24 murder cases were reported in 2021 in Salem city, it had reduced to 14 in 2022, which is 42% less. Likewise, in the Salem range, 147 murder cases were reported in 2021 and 125 cases in 2022, which is 15% less. He said the personnel in the Salem range and the city police were performing well, and had effectively reduced the crime rate. A woman Inspector from Sankagiri in Salem went to Madhya Pradesh in connection with a theft case and recovered ₹ 46 lakh. The focus was to eradicate lottery and narcotic substances in the district, and in the Salem range, 120 villages have been declared free from narcotic substances, the DGP added.

Responding to a question on why weekly-offs are not provided to police personnel, Mr. Babu said that during festivals and emergency situations like the recent cylinder blast in Coimbatore, the police were on continuous duty for more than 10 days. In such circumstances it is difficult to provide weekly off for the personnel, he said.

On the recent increase in fine amount for traffic rule violations, the DGP said it was a Union Government announcement.

When asked about BJP state president K. Annamalai’s charges against police in the Coimbatore cylinder blast case, the DGP refused to answer.

The DGP took stock of the 180 sovereigns of jewellery, 15 kg silver items, and ₹ 70.78 lakh in cash recovered in various cases. He also inspected 124 vehicles recovered by the police, 203 country-made guns that were possessed illegally, and 175 mobile phones.

Mr. Babu inspected the mobile forensic science lab and newly started Quick Response Team. He inaugurated 511 CCTV cameras installed in various parts of Salem City. Later, the DGP presented appreciation certificates to 11 special team police officers who acted quickly and nabbed the accused in various cases.

A press release from the Salem City Police said that in 2022, two people were detained under the National Security Act and 151 persons were detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act in Salem City. In the Salem range, 121 persons were detained under the Goondas Act, which is 13% higher than last year. In 2022 alone, 21,120 CCTV cameras were installed in Salem City.

Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda, Salem Range DIG Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, SPs Saroj Kumar Thakur, S. Kalaiselvan, M. Sree Abhinav, and E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, Deputy Commissioners S. Radhakrishnan, M. Madasamy, and S.P. Lavanya participated in the meeting.