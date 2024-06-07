T.N. couple booked for cheating businessman of ₹2.2 crore

The District Crime Branch Police has booked a couple belonging to Pollachi in a cheating case based on a complaint lodged by a businessman that he had been deceived of ₹ 2.2 crore.

According to the complainant, D. Jebaraj (58) of Pilchinnampalayam, he had transferred the amount as interest-free loan to the account of one Devaseelan who was a treasurer of a Trust at Rangasamuthiram, over a period of three years, from 2018.

Jebaraj had believed in the words of Devaseelan and his wife Raji that the trust was due to receive foreign funding amounting ₹ 13.98 crore, and that the trust would would entrust under his care a lump sum and a five-acre coconut farm planned for purchase with the foreign funding.

When Jebaraj realised that he had been cheated and demanded money, the couple had given a cheque for ₹ 70 lakh. But, the cheque had bounced due to insufficient funds.

Jebaraj had subsequently approached the police. The couple had failed to appear before the police for questioning. A case under IPC sections 120 (B), 420, 468 and 471 has been registered against the couple.