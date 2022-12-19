T.N. Congress president welcomes Kamal Haasan’s announcement on joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

December 19, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Salem

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri welcomed actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan’s announcement that he will take part in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.

“We welcome Kamal Haasan’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He is a nationalist, a good human being, and has a good reputation among the public,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Mr. Alagiri said the Constitution clearly gave equal rights to all religions. That was why the BJP was allegedly trying to change the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi was taking out the yatra to explain this to the people, he said.

Alleging that the Union government was trying to give away the Salem Steel Plant (SSP) and its land to private companies for real estate, Mr. Alagiri said Indira Gandhi, as Prime Minister, had brought SSP to Salem. Farmers donated 3,000 acres of their land for it, considering the welfare of the nation. But people who gave land to SSP and were living in Kamaraj Nagar were yet to get patta for alternative land.

On the rise in the price of Aavin products, he said the Chief Minister had given an explanation, and that the price of a product was determined solely by the market.

