  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

T.N. Congress president welcomes Kamal Haasan’s announcement on joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

December 19, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
K.S. Alagiri

K.S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri welcomed actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan’s announcement that he will take part in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.

“We welcome Kamal Haasan’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He is a nationalist, a good human being, and has a good reputation among the public,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Mr. Alagiri said the Constitution clearly gave equal rights to all religions. That was why the BJP was allegedly trying to change the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi was taking out the yatra to explain this to the people, he said.

Alleging that the Union government was trying to give away the Salem Steel Plant (SSP) and its land to private companies for real estate, Mr. Alagiri said Indira Gandhi, as Prime Minister, had brought SSP to Salem. Farmers donated 3,000 acres of their land for it, considering the welfare of the nation. But people who gave land to SSP and were living in Kamaraj Nagar were yet to get patta for alternative land.

On the rise in the price of Aavin products, he said the Chief Minister had given an explanation, and that the price of a product was determined solely by the market.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.