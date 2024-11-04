ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM to take part in five events during his two-day visit to Coimbatore on Nov. 5, 6

Updated - November 04, 2024 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take part in five events during his two-day visit to Coimbatore on November 5 and 6.

On November 5 at 11.30 a.m., the Chief Minister will inaugurate the ₹114.15-crore Elcot Tidel park building with eight floors in a sprawling 3.94 acre. At noon, he will visit Suguna Kalyana Mandapam and hand over exemption orders to land owners whose lands have been notified earlier for acquisition by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. At 4 p.m., he would interact with the gold jewellery association representatives at Shivalaya Marriage Hall.

On November 6, at 9.30 a.m., he will inspect the prison grounds where the semmozhi poonga construction works are going on. At 9.45 a.m., the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the ₹300-crore Kalaingar Library-cum-Science Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US