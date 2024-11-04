T.N. CM to take part in five events during his two-day visit to Coimbatore on Nov. 5, 6

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take part in five events during his two-day visit to Coimbatore on November 5 and 6.

On November 5 at 11.30 a.m., the Chief Minister will inaugurate the ₹114.15-crore Elcot Tidel park building with eight floors in a sprawling 3.94 acre. At noon, he will visit Suguna Kalyana Mandapam and hand over exemption orders to land owners whose lands have been notified earlier for acquisition by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. At 4 p.m., he would interact with the gold jewellery association representatives at Shivalaya Marriage Hall.

On November 6, at 9.30 a.m., he will inspect the prison grounds where the semmozhi poonga construction works are going on. At 9.45 a.m., the Chief Minister will lay the foundation for the ₹300-crore Kalaingar Library-cum-Science Centre.