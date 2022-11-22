  1. EPaper
T.N. CM Stalin virtually inaugurates multi-level parking facility, weekly market, under Tiruppur Smart City Scheme

November 22, 2022 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
(Left) CM Stalin virtually inaugurated the new projects in Tiruppur from the Secretariat in Chennai; a view of some of the new projects (right)

(Left) CM Stalin virtually inaugurated the new projects in Tiruppur from the Secretariat in Chennai; a view of some of the new projects (right) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruppur old bus stand that was upgraded at a cost of ₹38.15 crore and a flower market were some of the other projects inaugurated under the Smart Cities Scheme, as per a press release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated various projects built under the Smart Cities Scheme in Tiruppur through video-conferencing from the Secretariat in Chenani, on Tuesday.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated the Tiruppur old bus stand, which was upgraded under the Smart Cities scheme at a cost of ₹38.15 crore. The Chief Minister also opened the multi-level parking facility near the bus stand built at a cost of ₹19.02 crore, the improvised weekly market at Thennampalayam that cost ₹13.46 crore, and the flower market that cost ₹4. 68 crore.

According to a press release, the upgraded bus stand houses 84 shops, a foot-over bridge with an escalator, restaurants, nursing pods, and a 50 KW capacity of a rooftop solar unit. The multi-level parking can accommodate 2,050 bikes and 34 cars.

Along with the Chief Minister, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K. N. Nehru, Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and other senior government officials participated.

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth, Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati, and Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniam participated in the inaugural event at the Collectorate.

