ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin to visit Pollachi on March 13

March 07, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To a query on whether Pollachi would become a separate district, Housing Minister S. Muthusamy said the Chief Minister would take a call on this

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Pollachi on March 13, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing.

Speaking in Pollachi on Thursday, March 7, 2024, the Minister along with Coimbatore Collector Kranti Kumar Pati was inspecting arrangements for a function where 20,000 beneficiaries would be given welfare aid by the Chief Minister. Mr Stalin is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for various development works and inaugurate completed projects..

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported remark that the DMK would cease to exist after the Lok Sabha polls, the Minister said such words would inspire the DMK cadre to work more and hence, he said, he thanked the Prime Minister for saying this.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To a query on whether Pollachi would become a separate district, the Minister said the Chief Minister would take a call on this.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US