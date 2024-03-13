GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates upgraded super-speciality hospital in Erode district

March 13, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital was upgraded at a cost of ₹67.03 crore.

The Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital was upgraded at a cost of ₹67.03 crore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Wednesday, inaugurated through video conferencing the upgraded super speciality hospital constructed at a cost of ₹67.03 crore.

The State government had in 2019 announced that it would upgrade the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital that was established in 1960. The eight-storey block, at the rear side of the existing hospital, was established on 2,32,602 sq.ft with each floor occupying 23,371 sq.ft. Equipment worth ₹11.02 crore have been purchased for the hospital.

During the function at Pollachi, Mr. Stalin announced various new projects for the district — an integrated vegetable and fruit market at Solar at ₹20 crore; improvement works at V.O.C. Park at ₹15 crore; effluent treatment plant in Erode Corporation limits at ₹30 crore, new district central library at ₹6 crore, link roads for nine villages in panchayats of Bargur, Talavadi and Hasanur at ₹5 crore; drinking water works at Sathyamangalam municipality at ₹20 crore; cold storage facilities for turmeric and its value-added products, and museum at Kodumanal to display unearthed artefacts at ₹10 crore.

Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and other officials were present during the inauguration.

