T.N. CM Stalin announces plan to build jewellery park at ₹126 crore in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has unveiled plans to establish a ₹126-crore jewellery industrial park in Coimbatore, in response to requests from the Coimbatore Gold Jewellery Manufacturers and the Coimbatore Goldsmiths’ Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coimbatore, a key centre in the global gold jewellery industry, will see the establishment of this jewellery park in Kurichi with an investment of ₹126 crore. The park will be equipped with all the essential facilities, including a NABL-accredited testing lab, and is expected to generate direct employment for 2,000 people and indirect employment for 1,500,” he said.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying event for Thanthai Periyar Library on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), which is to be constructed at a cost of ₹300 crore in over 1,98,000 sq. ft. on the Coimbatore jail ground premises in Gandhipuram, Mr. Stalin said, “This library will be a resource for Coimbatore, providing a space for learning and knowledge for the city’s future generations. It will open in January 2026,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other projects

The Chief Minister also announced plans for a multi-modal logistics park with an investment of ₹300 crore and an aviation technology park costing ₹220 crore. “Both the multi-modal logistics park and the aviation technology park are set to be developed near Sulur,” he said.

“Additionally, a new large IT park will be constructed on 17.17 acres of land near the ELCOSEZ in Tidel Park, creating jobs for approximately 36,000 people and expected to boost Coimbatore’s economy and development,” he stated.

He also announced: “The Avinashi Road flyover will be extended from Chinniyampalayam to Neelambur, covering a 5-km stretch at an estimated cost of ₹600 crore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“To reduce human-wildlife conflicts due to elephant movements in the Thondamuthur area and to prevent crop damage and loss of life, modern elephant-resistant barriers will be installed over a 10-km stretch at a cost of approximately ₹7 crore,” he added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the development of an integrated drinking water project worth ₹26 crore, benefiting 38 villages in the Kottur, Vettaikaranpudur, Udaiyakulam town panchayats, and Anamalai panchayat union.

Additionally, he outlined a project worth ₹51 crore for an integrated drinking water supply to 295 villages across the Pollachi North, Pollachi South, and Kinathukadavu panchayat unions.

Following his two-day visit to Coimbatore, the Chief Minister announced a ₹200 crore special project to repair roads across the Coimbatore Corporation area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.