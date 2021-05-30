TN CM flags off vehicles to transport COVID-19 positive persons to hospitals in Coimbatore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday flagged off 50 vehicles to be used to transport COVID-19 positive persons to hospitals.

He flagged off the vehicles to be run on behalf of the Coimbatore Corporation during his visit to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital. The Corporation had allotted 10 vehicles for each of the five zones.

After securing himself with personal protective equipment, Mr. Stalin visited the COVID-19 positive ward in the Hospital, interacted with positive persons and inquired about their well-being, quality of medical service being offered. He also interacted with the doctors and staff.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran, Special Officer for COVID-19 management M.A. Siddique and other senior officials were present.

Earlier in Tiruppur, the Chief Minister inaugurated a 100-bed COVID-19 ward in the Government Medical College Hospital. While inspecting the arrangements made there, a release said, he checked the quality of food supplied to COVID-19 positive persons.

He then flagged off 20 vehicles to be used as car ambulance and gave appointment orders to six doctors and four nurses, who would be working on temporary basis.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and others were present.