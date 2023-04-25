ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM announces solatium for kin of two Salem students who drowned in lake on April 22

April 25, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Salem

A solatium of ₹1 lakh has been announced for each of the two families; the teenagers drowned in a lake in Thamarai Nagar in Salem on April 22

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday, announced a solatium for the kin of the two students who drowned in a lake in Salem City last week.

On Saturday, April 22, S. Prasanth (17), a class 12 student, and K. Balaji (16), a class 11 student, of Govindasamy Colony in Kannakurichi, went to swim at the new lake in Thamarai Nagar. While swimming, both students drowned.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences for the students’ deaths and announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh to each of the families.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US