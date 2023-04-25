HamberMenu
T.N. CM announces solatium for kin of two Salem students who drowned in lake on April 22

A solatium of ₹1 lakh has been announced for each of the two families; the teenagers drowned in a lake in Thamarai Nagar in Salem on April 22

April 25, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday, announced a solatium for the kin of the two students who drowned in a lake in Salem City last week.

On Saturday, April 22, S. Prasanth (17), a class 12 student, and K. Balaji (16), a class 11 student, of Govindasamy Colony in Kannakurichi, went to swim at the new lake in Thamarai Nagar. While swimming, both students drowned.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences for the students’ deaths and announced a solatium of ₹1 lakh to each of the families.

