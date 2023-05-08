T.N. Class XII results 2022-2023 | Coimbatore retains fourth position in State with marginal increase in pass percentage

May 08, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As many as 33,493 students passed the Class XII board examination in Coimbatore, according to the results published on Monday.

The overall pass percentage was 97.57, a marginal increase from last year’s 96.91 %. Coimbatore retained its fourth position in the State.

As per data shared by the School Education Department, 34,327 appeared for the exam — an increase of 590 students than the previous academic year.

Yet again, more girls passed in the district compared to boys — as 98.55 % of the total 18,533 girls who wrote the exams passed all subjects, and 96.42 % of the total 15,794 boys passed in Coimbatore, as per data.

According to the Department, 100 % results were reported in 198 schools — including 20 government, a Corporation and an Adi Dravidar Welfare schools.

Other categories

This year in the district, 77 of the 80 differently-abled children passed the exam. Twelve inmates of the Coimbatore Central Prison, who wrote the examination, have passed.

Thirty-six women employees of KPR Mills passed this year, according to information from the private company. S. Sharmila scored 93.3 % and A. Ashwini scored 93 %, the company claimed. The higher education expenses of all these workers would be taken up completely by KPR Mills, as per company Chairman K.P. Ramasamy, Executive Director E.K. Sakthivel, Principal P. Saravana Pandi and Vice President K. Somasundaram.

Tiruppur secures second position at State-level

Tiruppur district emerged second at the State level with an overall pass percentage of 97.79.

Out of 24,732 candidates who appeared for the examination, 24,185 emerged successful.

The district has almost regained its position at the top, from the overall seventh ranking in 2022; it had attained the top position in 2019.

Self-financed schools achieved cent percent results, followed by matriculation schools (99.49%), government-aided schools (96.85%), government schools (96.45%), and municipal schools (93.97%).

Nineteen government schools and 95 matric schools, nine self-financed schools and four government-aided schools achieved cent percent pass.

The Nilgiris

In the Nilgiris, 93.85% of the total 6,989 students who appeared for the Class XII examinations passed. The district jumped ahead to the 20th position in the State. Last year, 7,014 students appeared of which 92.54 % passed and the district was in the 24th place.