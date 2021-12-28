T.N. Chinnasamy Avenue residents urge Corporation to develop scheme road

Roads leading to Sri T.N. Chinnasamy Avenue, Peelamedu, in Ward 39 are narrow and typical of several old town pockets within the city. Sandwiched between the railway track in the north and narrow alleys that surround the Periya Mariamman Temple in the south, the residential locality has almost no direct access to main roads.

They are kind of landlocked, says a resident.

The Rangammal Kovil Street and Mariamman Kovil Street thereafter are the only two roads that provide access in the south to Avinashi Road. But, those two roads are so narrow that it is difficult to drive a car, rues K. Ramachandran, a resident.

The residents did not face any problem when the Avenue was developed as a layout in 1988 because the number of houses were few and far between and vehicle movement was less. Over the years, with the increase in number of houses and vehicles, it has become difficult to enter and exit the locality, he adds.

The problem turns acute when residents of Rangammal Kovil Street or other roads encroach upon motorable space for a function or event, the residents say and add children are the worst sufferers because the school buses do not enter the locality.

They face the same problem when requesting ambulance to take a diseased resident out, the residents complain and say the only solution to the problem is for the Corporation to develop the scheme road as shown in their approved layout.

The scheme road that is half developed runs south to the railway track touch a road that leads to the M.G. Road. By developing the road the Corporation will give the residents easy access to Avarampalayam and Ganapathy in the west and Avinashi Road in the south. In the east, the residents will have access to the bridge across the railway track near the Peelamedu Railway Station, they further say.

The southern half of the alignment shown as road in the layout is vacant and therefore, the Corporation will have no problem developing it, add the residents.

Mr. Ramachandran says the residents have been raising the issue with the Corporation since 2012 but the civic body has done little. Given the problems they face, the Corporation should consider their plea at the earliest, they add.

A Corporation North Zone officer says the civic body will study the problem and residents’ suggestion to provide a solution at the earliest.