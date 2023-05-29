T.N. Chief Minister’s foreign trip will not bring new industries, says K.P. Munusamy

May 29, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Salem

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) deputy general secretary, K.P. Munusamy, said in Krishnagiri on Monday that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s foreign trip would not bring new industries to Tamil Nadu.

Replying to a question from presspersons on Mr. Stalin’s trip, Mr. Munusamy said that he met only the heads of the industries that were already operating in the State. Therefore, there is no prospect of bringing new industries to Tamil Nadu, he said.

Participating in the AIADMK’s demonstration in Krishnagiri, against the DMK government, Mr. Munusamy criticised the decision of the Under Graduate Medical Education Board to cancel the recognition of three medical colleges in the State.

The AIADMK staged demonstrations across the State on Monday demanding the resignation of Mr. Stalin over spurious liquor deaths and law and order issues.

At a demonstration in Hosur, Rajya Sabha member M. Thambidurai told reporters that on behalf of Adheenams in Tamil Nadu, Sengol (sceptre) was given to Jawaharlal Nehru based on the instructions from Rajaji. After receiving it, Nehru kept it in the museum instead of Parliament. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that democracy did not come from foreign countries; it came from Tamil Nadu during the Chola rule. Boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building proved that the DMK had no attachment to the Tamil language or culture, Mr. Thambidurai added.

