T.N. Chief Minister Stalin’s charges on Budget are political: Kishan Reddy

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin said there is no name of Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget (presented recently by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman). “This is selective outrage and more politics rather than real concern for the development of the State,” said G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Listing allocations made to Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years, the projects introduced by the Centre, and the benefits for Tamil Nadu in this year’s Budget, he told the media that even in the State Budgets not every district is mentioned. The Tamil Nadu government’s Budget presented earlier this year did not mention the names of 27 of the 38 districts. “Should we assume that these 27 are ignored ? No. Are these neglected ? No...Such a claim could be absurd,” he said.

The NDA government takes decisions and efforts constantly for all States outside the Budget too, he said.

On the Opposition parties’ charges that some of the States were ignored in the Budget, he said it was a “mischievous attempt” by those parties to mislead the public. Under devolution of funds to the States, Tamil Nadu got 207 % higher amount in the last 10 years compared with what it got during the 10 years of the UPA government, he claimed.

T.N. BJP president K. Annamalai alleged that the State government was not promoting or supporting the projects of the Central government.

Will the State government come out with a White Paper on the solar energy capacity added in the State after it came to power? The cost of generation and distribution of power in the State is high and it should be reduced. The Central government can only give direction, the State should implement it. In the case of the Chennai Metro rail project, the Centre provides 11.2 % equity and 4.2 % debt and an equal amount comes from the State. The rest is funded by external agencies. The funds will be released as scheduled for each phase, he claimed.