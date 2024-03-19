ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Chief Minister promises measures to reduce power tariff

March 19, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-member delegation of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday, and sought measures to reduce the fixed power charges.

“The Chief Minister said he will look into the issue after the elections, and do whatever possible,” said J. James, co-ordinator of the Association.

R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the CPI, facilitated the meeting and had assured the delegation to help take up the issue again after the elections, Mr. James said.

The Association, which has representatives of MSME Associations across the State, is organising protests since September last year demanding reduction of electricity charges for the MSMEs. The government had reduced the network charges for captive solar energy plants in MSME units and said that peak hour charges would be collected after installing meters for the same. However, it had not met the main demand of reduction in fixed charges.

“The focus of our meeting on Tuesday was on the fixed charges,” he said.

