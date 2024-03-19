GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Chief Minister promises measures to reduce power tariff

March 19, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-member delegation of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Association met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday, and sought measures to reduce the fixed power charges.

“The Chief Minister said he will look into the issue after the elections, and do whatever possible,” said J. James, co-ordinator of the Association.

R. Mutharasan, State secretary of the CPI, facilitated the meeting and had assured the delegation to help take up the issue again after the elections, Mr. James said.

The Association, which has representatives of MSME Associations across the State, is organising protests since September last year demanding reduction of electricity charges for the MSMEs. The government had reduced the network charges for captive solar energy plants in MSME units and said that peak hour charges would be collected after installing meters for the same. However, it had not met the main demand of reduction in fixed charges.

“The focus of our meeting on Tuesday was on the fixed charges,” he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.