T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate Semmozhi Poonga works in Coimbatore soon

September 19, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tenders have been finalised for the Semmozhi Poonga works in Coimbatore and the Chief Minister would soon kickstart the works to be executed at an outlay of ₹172 crore, Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap told reporters here on Tuesday. The works are expected to be completed in 18 months

Trial run of the Pilloor III Comprehensive Drinking Water Supply project would commence on September 25 at Nellithurai Murugaiyan Parisalthurai head water pumping station. All works are nearing completion except for laying of pipes for 800 meters and by October 20, a complete trial run would be conducted.

Mr. Pratap also added that renovation works of the omni bus stand would commence at an outlay of ₹ 2.95 crore, which would include tensile roof, paver block, storm water drain, road works and setting up of shops. In North Zone, near Poonthottam (Ward 10), a science park would come up at a cost of ₹ 72 lakh.

In Central Zone, Maths Park would come up at ₹54 lakh. In the left out areas in Ondipudur, underground drainage works would be taken up at ₹ 210 crore. In Saravanampatti and Vellakinar, the UGD works would be taken up at ₹ 600 crore.